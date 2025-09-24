Blackpool midfielder Ryan Finnigan is currently on loan with Walsall.

Ryan Finnigan is pleased to be getting some consistent minutes under his belt after making the move away from Blackpool on loan last month.

Since joining Walsall in League Two, the midfielder has featured seven times in all competitions, with six of his appearances coming in the league.

The 22-year-old’s additional outing was against his former club Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy, and provided him with his first goal for the Saddlers.

Finnigan has been with the Seasiders since January 2024, after departing his boyhood club Southampton on a permanent deal.

The ex-Saints youngster’s first few months on the Fylde Coast were spent on the sidelines as he recovered from an injury picked up while on loan at the Croud Meadow.

After making his debut under Neil Critchley at the beginning of last season, he was able to make further appearances under Steve Bruce, with 19 outings in Tangerine coming his way in total - during which time he’s scored three goals.

Finnigan looking to build

In an interview with Walsall’s club media last week, Finnigan reflected on his first month with the Midlands outfit and shared what he hopes to get from his stint away from Bloomfield Road.

“I’m just trying to build on every performance,” he said.

“I’ve already enjoyed my time here which is one of the main reasons I came is to enjoy football again so to score and be a part of it. I just need my first one in the league now but it’s definitely something to build on and I’m really looking forward to the next couple of weeks.

“The main reason I came here was to get minutes and get consistency. It’s a strong squad and I knew I had to fight my way in and I still am but I was fortunate enough to play the last two so it’s been good to get some good minutes and be a part of some good results.”

Attacking freedom

In addition to this, Finnigan also told the Saddlers’ in-house media he was enjoying having more attacking freedom in the centre of the park.

“It’s been quite refreshing and nice to be a bit more advanced,” he added.

“That’s something that I do enjoy doing, getting involved in the attacking play. It’s slightly different to what I’ve played in the last couple of years but I really enjoy it.

“The gaffer’s brought a different side to what I know I can do. It’s been really good, it’s a really demanding role physically but I’m up for the challenge and I’ve really enjoyed it.”