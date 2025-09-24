On that occasion, Terry McPhillips’ then side came away with a 4-1 victory. Armand Gnanduillet was on hand with a brace, while Matty Virtue and substitute Chris Taylor also found the back of the net.
Here’s where the Blackpool team that started that day are now:
1. Christoffer Mafoumbi
Christoffer Mafoumbi was with the Seasiders between 2017 and 2020. Since departing the Fylde Coast, the 31-year-old has represented a number of clubs, and is currently with Maltese side Marsaxlokk. Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. Michael Nottingham
Michael Nottingham had a two-year stint at Bloomfield Road before leaving in 2020. In the last few years, the 36-year-old has spent time with Accrington Stanley, Livingston and Brackley Town - with two appearances coming his way with the latter so far this season following his summer move. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Ben Heneghan
Ben Heneghan had a two-year loan spell with the Seasiders from Sheffield United. The 32-year-old is now with Port Vale, having made the move to Vale Park in 2024. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Curtis Tilt
Curtis Tilt made 111 appearances during his time with Blackpool. The 34-year-old made the move to Bradford City during the summer, but will miss this weekend's game after undergoing hamstring surgery earlier this month. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Marc Bola
Marc Bola won Blackpool's player of the year and players' player of the year in 2019. Following a recent stint in Turkey with Samsunspor, the 27-year-old returned to England during the summer, joining Watford in the Championship. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Liam Feeney
Liam Feeney was with the Seasiders between 2018 and 2021. Since hanging up his boots a couple of years ago, the 36-year-old has now moved into working as an agent. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes