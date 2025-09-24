Liverpool coach, Watford defender, and Huddersfield Town winger - Where the last Blackpool XI to take on Bradford City are now

Blackpool take on Bradford City at Valley Parade this weekend.

The last time the Seasiders took on the Bantams in West Yorkshire was back in March 2019 – with the two going head-to-head in League One on that occasion as well.

On that occasion, Terry McPhillips’ then side came away with a 4-1 victory. Armand Gnanduillet was on hand with a brace, while Matty Virtue and substitute Chris Taylor also found the back of the net.

Here’s where the Blackpool team that started that day are now:

Christoffer Mafoumbi was with the Seasiders between 2017 and 2020. Since departing the Fylde Coast, the 31-year-old has represented a number of clubs, and is currently with Maltese side Marsaxlokk.

Michael Nottingham had a two-year stint at Bloomfield Road before leaving in 2020. In the last few years, the 36-year-old has spent time with Accrington Stanley, Livingston and Brackley Town - with two appearances coming his way with the latter so far this season following his summer move.

Ben Heneghan had a two-year loan spell with the Seasiders from Sheffield United. The 32-year-old is now with Port Vale, having made the move to Vale Park in 2024.

Curtis Tilt made 111 appearances during his time with Blackpool. The 34-year-old made the move to Bradford City during the summer, but will miss this weekend's game after undergoing hamstring surgery earlier this month.

Marc Bola won Blackpool's player of the year and players' player of the year in 2019. Following a recent stint in Turkey with Samsunspor, the 27-year-old returned to England during the summer, joining Watford in the Championship.

Liam Feeney was with the Seasiders between 2018 and 2021. Since hanging up his boots a couple of years ago, the 36-year-old has now moved into working as an agent.

