Blackpool travel to Valley Parade to take on Bradford City on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool have endured a difficult start to the season on the road - and will need to up their levels against top of the table Bradford City this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s trip to Valley Parade, Steve Bruce’s side have lost all four of their away outings so far this season.

A 4-1 defeat to Exeter City at St James Park set the tone for what has followed for the Seasiders on their travels, with losses against Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Northampton Town all following.

On the back of their opening day defeat to Stevenage at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool have managed to stabilise things in front of their own fans, but will need to drastically improve things on the road and replicate some of the impressive away displays they produced last season.

“Our home form has been good, you have to say that, we’ve played some big teams who I expect to be there and thereabouts,” Bruce said.

“You can’t compare it to last year because the whole environment is different, but we have to improve away.

“We’ve played four times away from home and lost all four. We’ll start tomorrow and see what we can do.

“Exeter was easily the worst we played all season, so we’ll be better than that tomorrow. We know what to expect, and we know what’s coming from Bradford. We’ll have to be ready for that challenge.”

Hopeful impact of Barnsley win

Jordan Brown | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

The Seasiders will be hoping their 1-0 victory over Barnsley last weekend will kick start their season.

Substitute Jordan Brown was on hand with the only goal of the game in the 98th minute, to give Bruce’s side their first league in over a month.

“When you score in the last 15 seconds, it gives everyone a lift,” the head coach added.

“I’ve been pleased - it was a good week starting with the cup game against Barrow and then getting the result we got.

“Now, we’ve got to take it into these two, which is going to be a big ask. Bradford have started very well, and the momentum of last season has carried on, and of course then there’s Luton - who arguably have the best squad of players in the division.”