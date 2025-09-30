Blackpool 2-2 Luton Town: Seasiders squander two-goal lead to draw at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool drew 2-2 with Luton Town after giving up a two-goal lead at Bloomfield Road.

In their brightest display of the season so far, the Seasiders had edged their way in front courtesy of a CJ Hamilton brace.

Heading into the latter stages, the visitors pulled one back through Jordan Clark, before a Gideon Kodua equalised from the penalty spot to keep the pressure on Steve Bruce following a tough start to the campaign.

Blackpool were able to make a positive start, and took the lead after only nine minutes.

A flick on from Ashley Fletcher found Josh Bowler - who played the ball into the path of Hamilton on the left side.

The winger worked his way into the box, before releasing a shot to the front post, with the effort deflecting off Josh Keeley into the back of the net.

Following such a positive start to the evening, the Seasiders soon found themselves dealt with a fresh blow. On the back of a number of injuries in the past fortnight, Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray was forced off on a stretcher.

Luton’s first chance to equalise in the first half came through Lamine Fanne - who saw his effort pushed over the bar by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Another opportunity came the forward’s way just before the break, but once again the Blackpool keeper was able to stop him, while his defence seemed to be waiting for an offside flag that never came.

On the rebound, Olly Casey was able to get his body in front of a strike from Zack Nelson.

Moments after the restart, Dale Taylor had a good chance to double the Seasiders lead, but saw his effort blocked behind.

From the resulting corner, Michael Ihiekwe also came close, with his header at the back post going wide of the target.

Blackpool didn’t have to wait too long beyond that for their second. After winning the ball deep inside his own half, Jordan Brown released the ball forward into the path of Hamilton - via a small flick from Taylor.

Keeley once again got a touch on the 30-year-old’s shot, but it wasn’t enough to deny him a brace.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Luton pulled their first goal back, with a shot from Clark deflecting in off Casey’s back.

This led to late pressure on the Seasiders box, which resulted in a late penalty. Kodua stepped up and sent Peacock-Farrell the wrong way to level the scores.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray (14’), Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler (80’), Albie Morgan, Jordan Brown, CJ Hamilton, Ashley Fletcher (70’), Dale Taylor (80’).

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans (80’), Tom Bloxham (70’), Andy Lyons (14’), Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson (80’).