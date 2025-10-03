Bailey Peacock-Farrell reflect on his time with Blackpool so far following his summer loan move from Birmingham City.

Blackpool goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell states everyone is pulling in the same direction at Bloomfield Road despite the disappointment surrounding the results so far this season.

The Seasiders have endured a tough start to the 2025/26 campaign, winning just two of their opening 10 outings in League One - and picking up just eight points in total.

Peacock-Farrell made the move to the Fylde Coast on loan from Birmingham City during the summer, and has only managed one clean sheet in his opening two months with the club.

The 28-year-old, who also has the likes of Burnley and Leeds United on his CV, was part of the Blues league-winning squad in the third tier last season, but found game time hard to come by after losing his place in Chris Davies’ starting XI.

While Steve Bruce’s side have struggled on the pitch in recent times, Peacock-Farrell is clear that they remain together as one behind the scenes.

“The league is not won in September,” the Northern Ireland international said.

“We’ve obviously not got off to a flyer, but I think you saw it last year with Leyton Orient - they were nowhere near it, even at Christmas time, so there’s no doubt in our belief that we can challenge for promotion, it’s just about getting the results our performances deserve.

“We’re all in it together. We’ve got a lot of new players and it takes time to get to grips with relationships on the pitch. We’re all in the exact same direction, and we all know what we need to do.

“This has been one of the easiest clubs to come and settle in. After my first day, I told my missus: ‘This is going to be good.’

“The lads are top, and any new signing will say the same thing, it was so welcoming. It comes from the top, the gaffer brings that sense of warmth and the ability to feel comfortable in your surroundings - off the pitch you can enjoy yourself, but on it you’re working hard and running through brick walls for the shirt.

“We’ve got experienced lads who have been around, and good personalities - you don’t last in football with a bad one any more.”

Learning from experience

Peacock-Farrell had a couple of shaky moments in his first few games for Blackpool, but has since settled down and looked more comfortable between the sticks.

“If you watch any game up to the Prem, and you have players who aren’t up to speed and performing to their best,” he stated.

“It’s just a case of it being at the start of the season, and I didn’t have much of a pre-season. I’m old enough to know that, so I didn’t get too bogged down. I wasn’t really bothered because moments happen and you get on with it.

“It’s about trusting yourself and yourself, so it’s about trusting yourself and your ability - learning from it but not dwelling on it.”