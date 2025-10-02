Blackpool predicted XI and bench V AFC Wimbledon: One change from Tuesday night draw

The Seasiders are currently going through an early-season injury crisis – with five players set to miss Saturday’s game.
Up until a few weeks ago, there was pretty much a full bill of health at Bloomfield Road, but the picture has quickly changed.
Danny Imray has become the latest to be added to the list of absentees, after the fullback was forced off with a knee injury in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town.
This comes at an already difficult time for Steve Bruce, with his side managing just eight points in their opening 10 games this season.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Wimbledon:
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has started to settle between the sticks for the Seasiders, and looks a lot more comfortable. Photo: Gareth Evans
2. Andy Lyons
Andy Lyons replaced Danny Imray in the early stages against Luton, and could now be given an extended run in the team. Photo: Gareth Evans
3. Michael Ihiekwe
Michael Ihiekwe's performances have improved in recent weeks following a tough start to life with the Seasiders. Photo: Gareth Evans
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey had enjoyed a good night against Luton up until the two goals. Photo: Gareth Evans
5. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson has been Bruce's first-choice option on the left throughout the season so far. Photo: Gareth Evans
6. Josh Bowler
There were some signs of improvement from Josh Bowler on Tuesday night, but he still looks off the pace. Photo: Gareth Evans