Blackpool predicted XI and bench V AFC Wimbledon: One change from Tuesday night draw

The Seasiders are currently going through an early-season injury crisis – with five players set to miss Saturday’s game.

Up until a few weeks ago, there was pretty much a full bill of health at Bloomfield Road, but the picture has quickly changed.

Danny Imray has become the latest to be added to the list of absentees, after the fullback was forced off with a knee injury in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town.

This comes at an already difficult time for Steve Bruce, with his side managing just eight points in their opening 10 games this season.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Wimbledon:

1 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell Bailey Peacock-Farrell has started to settle between the sticks for the Seasiders, and looks a lot more comfortable. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Andy Lyons Andy Lyons replaced Danny Imray in the early stages against Luton, and could now be given an extended run in the team. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe Michael Ihiekwe's performances have improved in recent weeks following a tough start to life with the Seasiders. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey had enjoyed a good night against Luton up until the two goals. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Hayden Coulson Hayden Coulson has been Bruce's first-choice option on the left throughout the season so far. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales