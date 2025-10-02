Blackpool have struggled so far this season - with only two wins coming their way in League One.

Steve Bruce has endured a tough start to his first full season with Blackpool - and finds himself under pressure at Bloomfield Road.

The 64-year-old took over on the Fylde Coast just over 12 months ago, but has so far failed to improve the club’s fortunes.

Throughout the last campaign, there were snippets of what the experienced coach wanted to do, and despite finishing well off the top six there was still enough there to earn the backing of the owner during the summer transfer window - with mitigating factors clearly taken into account.

So far this season, the Seasiders have failed to kick on, picking up just eight points in their opening 10 League One outings.

This leaves Bruce with an overall win percentage of 37.9, and just 25 in all competitions this term alone.

Here’s how his record compares to some of those that came before:

Neil Critchley (Second spell)

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport -

Neil Critchley was unable to replicate his past success after being appointed as Seasiders head coach for a second time in the summer of 2023.

His side missed out on a place in the play-offs in the final days of last season, and he was sacked just two league matches into the current campaign.

He departed the Fylde Coast with a win percentage of 43.8.

Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy | Getty Images

Experienced manager Mick McCarthy was appointed as Blackpool boss in January 2023, but didn’t last long, with the 66-year-old unable to change the Seasiders’ fortunes for the better in the face of Championship relegation.

His time at Bloomfield Road was a disaster, with only two victories coming his way in 14 games, leaving him with a win percentage of 14.3 percent.

Michael Appleton (Second spell)

Michael Appleton. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Prior to his return to Blackpool in 2022, Michael Appleton was already an unpopular figure due to his sudden departure just under a decade before.

It’s safe to say, the gamble of appointing him again didn’t go to plan, with the now-Shrewsbury Town boss having a win percent of 24.1 percent before his January sacking.

Neil Critchley

Critchley’s first spell at Bloomfield Road saw Blackpool earn promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs, before enjoying a solid campaign in England’s second tier.

The former Hearts coach departed the Seasiders in the summer of 2022 to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, but didn’t last long at Villa Park due to the Liverpool legend getting the sack.

His win percentage in his initial stint in the Blackpool dugout was actually lower than his second, with a record of 43.1.

Simon Grayson (Second spell)

Simon Grayson (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

In a theme of reappointing old managers, Simon Grayson’s return to the Fylde Coast didn’t work out.

After previously being a success in the dugout between 2006 and 2008, after transitioning to the role after playing for the club, the 55-year-old couldn’t replicate his earlier success of guiding the club to League One play-off success.

He was sacked in February 2020 with a win percentage of 34.2 percent.

Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips was at the helm at Bloomfield Road between 2018 and 2019, after previously holding other roles with the club.

The 56-year-old’s win percentage for his time in charge of the Seasiders was 36.2.

Gary Bowyer

Gary Bowyer (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Despite being at the club in difficult circumstances, Gary Bowyer guided Blackpool to League Two play-off success during his time on the Fylde Coast.

The 53-year-old, who is now in charge of Burton Albion, had a 39.1 win percentage during his time with the Seasiders between 2016 and 2018.

Neil McDonald

Neil McDonald had a win percentage of 26 percent in the season Blackpool were relegated to League Two.

Lee Clark

Lee Clark endured a tough time at Bloomfield Road, producing just three wins in 32 games, leaving him with a win percentage of nine percent.

Lee Clark (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Jose Riga

Jose Riga’s time at Blackpool lasted just 15 games, during which time the club only picked up maximum points on just one occasion, which translates as a 6.7 win percentage.