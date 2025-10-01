'No doubt' - Steve Bruce sends clear message following biggest Blackpool blow yet

Blackpool drew 2-2 with Luton Town after giving up a two-goal lead at Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce states the next few days will be the biggest test of Blackpool’s character yet after their disappointing start to the season continued with a 2-2 draw against Luton Town on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders were leading 2-0 at Bloomfield Road, courtesy of a CJ Hamilton brace, but ultimately ended up dropping two points.

Jordan Clark initially pulled one back with a deflected goal, before Gideon Kodua levelled the scores from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

This leaves Bruce’s side on just eight points from their opening 10 games in League One, ahead of another big test against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

“It’ll show the character of us, but I’ve got no doubt at all that they will bounce back,” the Blackpool boss said.

“We’ve found it difficult but over the last month, results might not have gone for us, but performances have got better. I can see signs, for half an hour, I thought we were really excellent again.

“I thought we were comfortable in the game at 2-0, but a horrible deflection out of nothing, and all of a sudden they’re back in it. Then the referee makes an obvious mistake.

“It’s difficult to take - it’s cruel at the moment for everyone. However, we’ve got to keep showing that resolve and that attitude to make it better.

“We’re getting back the identity we want, so let’s keep bashing away. My mindset won’t shift. Are we capable of winning three or four on the spin - absolutely.

“Everyone’s upset and disappointed, we want to put a team together that’s fighting at the top end, and I still believe that given time, we’ll be okay.”

At full time there were boos around Bloomfield Road, with supporters sharing their frustration.

Bruce believes the awarding of the penalty played a major role in the atmosphere, with the Seasiders head coach questioning the actual decision, as well as the fact that an advantage was played.

“I think the boos were aimed at the referee,” he stated.

“There was an awful decision against us, a bloody awful decision which has gone against us.”