Blackpool player ratings V Luton Town: Three score 7/10 while others pick up fives

Following a bright start to the contest, the Seasiders broke the deadlock after only nine minutes.

A flick on from Ashley Fletcher found Josh Bowler - who played the ball into the path of Hamilton on the left side.

The winger worked his way into the box, before releasing a shot to the front post, with the effort deflecting off Josh Keeley into the back of the net.

Lamine Fanne had a couple of chances to equalise for the Hatters in the first half, but Bailey Peacock-Farrell was equal to his efforts on both occasions. Meanwhile, Olly Casey was also on hand with a big block to stop Zack Nelson on the rebound from the second attempt.

Blackpool’s second of the night came eight minutes after the break. After winning the ball deep inside his own half, Jordan Brown released the ball forward into the path of Hamilton - via a small flick from Taylor.

Keeley once again got a touch on the 30-year-old’s shot, but it wasn’t enough to deny him a brace.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Luton were able to pull their first goal back, with a shot from Jordan Clark deflecting in off Casey’s back.

This led to late pressure on the Seasiders box, which resulted in a late penalty – which was disputed by Bruce’s side. Gideon Kodua stepped up and sent Peacock-Farrell the wrong way to level the scores.

Here’s how the Blackpool players performed:

How did the Seasiders perform?

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Bailey Peacock-Farrell couldn't do much about either goal and had done well with the earlier shots that had come his way.

Danny Imray - N/A Danny Imray's evening was cut short through injury after only 14 minutes.

Michael Ihiekwe - 6 After a tough start to life in Tangerine, Michael Ihiekwe's displays are improving, but like the rest of the defence will be disappointed to give away the two late goals.

Olly Casey - 6 Olly Casey will feel hard done by for the deflected goal and the penalty after performing well throughout the majority of the match.