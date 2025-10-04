Blackpool were defeated 2-0 by AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road as pressure increases on Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce states he will take full responsibility for Blackpool’s lethargic display in their 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon - as pressure grows on his position at Bloomfield Road.

Danilo Orsi stepped up from the penalty spot to edge the Dons in front during the first half, following a controversial decision, before adding a second from open play after the break.

Despite the problematic nature of the penalty decision for the opener, it acted as little mitigation for another tragic display from the Seasiders - who have now lost seven of their opening 11 in League One this season.

“I’ve seen signs over the last month; not great, not hitting the standards of where we were last year, but okay,” Bruce said.

“Today, I can’t defend anyone, particularly myself. I’ll take the responsibility. Maybe it wasn’t the right game to try something new, but I believe they needed a new toy, and that obviously backfired so I take full responsibility.

“The table doesn’t lie. It’s simply not good enough for a club that wants to be at the other end of the league, I fully get it.

“I don’t quit because my team has been awful, I would like to think I’m better than that, but when I watched the performance - I have to take the criticism that comes my way. I’ve been in it long enough to know that kind of performance was nowhere near good enough.

“It was easily the worst performance of my 12 months here. I’ve never seen such a poor performance, and to be honest, I didn’t see it coming either. You can make excuses about the conditions, but we were nowhere near it.

“As the manager I will take all of the responsibility because if I had paid my hard earned money to watch that, then I’d be booing too.

“I didn’t see enough of anything really. I’m trying to be honest, and I’m shocked by how poor the performance was.

“It’s easily the worst we’ve been in 12 months, and we have to address it quickly, and try and move forward.

“I can try and make as many excuses as I want, but it’s not in my nature to do it. Today, we were nowhere near what’s required. I have to say it’s not easy.

“We didn’t apply ourselves the way I would’ve liked, so that was disappointing to start with. I didn’t see enough hunger, energy, desire from the first whistle to the last.”