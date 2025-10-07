Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks have taken interim charge of Blackpool following Steve Bruce’s sacking.

Stephen Dobbie has taken joint interim charge of the Blackpool first-team - and has previously been tipped to make the permanent step up to management.

Alongside Steve Banks, the 42-year-old is set to oversee training at Squires Gate this week ahead of this weekend’s game away to Stockport County following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Both figures know the Seasiders well, having represented the club as players and worked there as coaches for a number of years.

Bruce’s departure comes after losing seven of his opening 11 League One games this season - with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon proving to be his last outing in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

Dobbie, who was part of the 64-year-old’s backroom staff, will be hoping to use his own experience of playing in Tangerine to galvanise the current squad.

Across four loan stints on the Fylde Coast, the retired striker featured 56 times for the club, scoring 15 times.

During that time he worked under Steve Thompson - who was an assistant under both Simon Grayson and Ian Holloway during his time on the Fylde Coast.

Earlier this year, the former Oldham Athletic figure discussed Dobbie’s early steps into coaching - which have already seen him take interim charge of Blackpool on another previous occasion back in 2023.

“I’ve always said this, Dobbs was the best finisher I worked with,” he said back in May.

“He’s a great character so it’s great to see him doing his coaching badges. He’s learning all of the time and I’m sure one day he’ll step up to be a manager.

“I’m delighted for him because it’s that gradual progression from the youth team set-up to first-team set up, and I’m sure it won’t be long until he’s a number one somewhere.”

Bookies’ latest

Ian Evatt during his time as Bolton Wanderers head coach (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Dobbie is currently the bookmaker’s third-favourite to get the Seasiders job permanently at 6/1.

Currently, the ex-Crystal Palace forward is behind Damien Duff at 4/1 and former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt at 1/1.

The Gazette understand the latter would be open to discussions over the role, having been out of work since departing Bolton Wanderers back in January.