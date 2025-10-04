Steve Bruce has been sacked by Blackpool - with the club currently sat in the bottom four in League One.

Two former Blackpool players will take interim charge of the first-team squad following Steve Bruce’s exit.

Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks were both inherited by the experienced head coach after his appointment last September, having already held roles with the club.

The pair are set to oversee training this week ahead of the Seasiders’ meeting with Stockport County next Saturday.

Bruce departs Bloomfield Road having lost seven of his opening 11 League One games this season - with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon proving to be his last outing in the Seasiders dugout.

Both interim coaches know the club well, having spent large chunks of their playing and coaching careers on the Fylde Coast.

Here’s a closer look at who they are:

Stephen Dobbie

Stephen Dobbie enjoyed four loan stints with the Seasiders, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 56 appearances.

Stephen Dobbie is a familiar figure at Bloomfield Road, having featured 56 times for the Seasiders across four loan spells during his playing career.

Alongside his stints on the Fylde Coast, the 42-year-old’s CV also includes the likes of Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers.

After hanging up his boots in 2022, the retired striker returned to Blackpool once again - this time in a coaching capacity.

While his initial role prominently involved working with the club’s development squad, there were also opportunities for Dobbie alongside the senior staff at various points.

This eventually led to the Scotsman taking charge of the first-team at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with the Seasiders producing some notable displays under him despite their eventual relegation to League One.

Steve Banks

During his playing career, goalkeeping coach Steve Banks was with Blackpool between 1995 and 1999, and also represented the likes of Gillingham and Bolton Wanderers.

Prior to his retirement in 2015, the 52-year-old had already started transitioning to his current role.

After coaching with St Johnstone, he took on a position with the Seasiders, but departed the following summer.

Following spells with Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Scotland Women’s national team, he returned to Bloomfield Road in 2019, and has worked under several managers.