Blackpool player ratings V AFC Wimbledon: Threes and fours in spineless Bloomfield Road display

A glaring error from the officials helped the visitors to the opening goal of the contest, with a penalty given in the 38th minute.

A Jordan Brown sliding challenge was adjudged to be a foul in the box, but it was clear the incident was outside of the area, while it could also be argued the ball was won by the Blackpool midfielder.

Danilo Orsi stepped up to take, and left Bailey Peacock-Farrell motionless to open the scoring.

Following the hour mark, the Dons striker added his second of the afternoon, as he finished on the rebound from close-range after seeing an initial effort from Ryan Johnson saved.

Despite the problematic nature of the penalty decision for the opener, it acted as little mitigation for another tragic display from the Seasiders - who have now lost seven of their opening 11 in League One this season.

Pressure continues to mount on head coach Steve Bruce, with results not going his way despite being heavily backed in the summer.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Bailey Peacock-Farrell couldn't do anything about the goals but did make a save near the end to stop matters from getting worse.

Olly Casey - 5 Olly Casey started the game at right back, and then got moved to the left side of a back three - with the defender not looking too comfortable in either role, before being moved to the centre of a back four.

Michael Ihiekwe - 4 Michael Ihiekwe won battles in the air, but was shaky with the ball at his feet.

Fraser Horsfall - 4 Fraser Horsfall was replaced at half time as Steve Bruce converted his side to a 4-4-2.