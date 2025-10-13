Four things the new Blackpool boss will need figure out upon Bloomfield Road arrival

Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Blackpool’s search for a new manager remains ongoing - with a big task ahead for whoever ends up in the role.

Stephen Dobbie has been overseeing first-team training since the sacking of Steve Bruce last weekend.

There was little sign of major improvement in Saturday afternoon’s 1-0 defeat to Stockport County at Edgeley Park, with Joseph Olowu's second half header proving to be the difference.

Here’s some of the things the new manager will need to address:

System

First of all, finding a style of play that suits the majority of the squad is going to be crucial.

Whoever takes over needs to work around the current set of players, not trying to fit them into an already established vision.

Neil Critchley stood firm with a wing-back system throughout his second spell in charge, and while Steve Bruce did alter his formation a couple of times due to injury, he was always working towards trying to get back to a 4-4-2.

Both set-ups had their issues, and neither delivered the success that the head coach wanted.

The next head coach will just need to look at what he has on paper to realise certain things won’t be viable until the January window.

You probably can’t play two strikers up front, as at the moment only two are available so there’d be no room for rotation.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders only have three natural centre backs, none of which would probably prosper in a back three.

Injuries

This ties into the current injury situation, and how the new manager’s hands will be tied to some extent because of those who are currently unavailable.

There’s an easy case to make that Danny Imray, James Husband, George Honeyman and Niall Ennis would all be in Blackpool’s strongest XI, so Bruce’s replacement will be on the back foot from the start in that respect.

Fitness

Being injured and being unfit or lazy are two separate things, and the latter is something certain members of the squad have been guilty of.

Under Bruce, the pressing stats were poor, and even without the stats it was easy to see which players were struggling.

The next head coach will need to act quickly to get everyone up to speed and make sure players are pulling their weight - as ultimately allowing themselves to be off the boil lands on their doorstep as individuals.

Fix both ends of the pitch

The final point is obvious, and easier said than done, but Blackpool need to be better at both ends of the pitch.

Being soft at the back and toothless up front isn’t a good mixture; being guilty of just one is bad enough.

The defence have looked like strangers at times, and just not really cohesive in their actions.

Equally, individual errors need to be stamped out, as far too many goals have come from pretty avoidable mistakes.

Meanwhile, in attack - something has to be done to help the forward players who have looked isolated, as well as short of any ideas of their own.