Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Stockport County Edgeley Park.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Stockport County in their first outing since Steve Bruce’s sacking.

A second half goal from Joseph Olowu proved to be the difference between the two sides at Edgeley Park, as the Seasiders’ run of defeats on the road this season was extended to six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Dobbie found himself faced with the same problems as Bruce, and wasn’t able to start his second stint as interim boss in the way he would’ve hoped.

A couple of headed chances came Stockport’s way in the opening exchanges, with Kyle Wootton placing an attempt into the hands of Franco Ravizzoli and Nathan Lowe nodding his opportunity just wide.

Another early moment for the Hatters came through Ollie Norwood - who forced the Blackpool keeper into a save with a free kick from the edge of the box.

Blackpool’s first chance of the game came on the half hour mark. Josh Bowler neatly played a ball through to Dale Taylor on the edge of the box, but the striker’s first touch was poor and his shot was tame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That proved to be the ex-Nottingham Forest’s man final contribution, with injury forcing him off shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, Hayden Coulson also had to be withdrawn at the break, after coming out on the wrong end of a 50/50 challenge.

Following the restart, CJ Hamilton was able to test Ben Hinchliffe for the first time, but it proved to be routine work for the Stockport shot stopper.

Down the other end, Ravizzoli made a superb save to tip over a curling shot from Odin Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders’ relief didn’t last too long, as from the resulting corner, Stockport took the lead, courtesy of an Olowu header.

From there, there was nothing too troubling for the Hatters to deal with, despite an increased tempo from the visitors.

Ashley Fletcher did force Hinchliffe into another save, but the flag was raised for offside. Meanwhile, a late chance came the way of Lee Evans, with the midfielder unable to keep down a header from an Albie Morgan corner.

Here’s the full starting XI: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Olly Casey, Michael Ihiekwe, Hayden Coulson (45’), Josh Bowler (69’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Dale Taylor (34’), Ashley Fletcher (77’).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley, Fraser Horsfall, Jordan Brown (69’), Tom Bloxham (34’), Zac Ashworth (45’), Emil Hansson (77’), Theo Upton.