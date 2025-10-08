Walsall boss Mat Sadler has shared his thoughts on Blackpool midfielder Ryan Finnigan.

Blackpool loanee Ryan Finnigan has been tipped to go from strength to strength if he continues to get consistent minutes with Walsall.

The midfielder made the temporary move to Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium back in August, and has featured 10 times in total for the League Two outfit in all competitions so far this season - scoring one goal and providing one assist.

This has been the 22-year-old’s first taste of frequent action in over two years, with his game time with the Seasiders being limited on the whole since his Bloomfield Road arrival in January 2024.

Finnigan is a product of the Southampton academy, and featured once for the Hampshire side’s first-team.

His first real chance in senior football was during a loan spell with Crewe in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign - with 16 appearances coming his way for The Railwaymen.

Unfortunately he was unable to build on this during a stint with Shrewsbury Town the following season, after picking up an ankle injury just three games into his time at the Croud Meadow.

Blackpool signed Finnigan permanently while he was still recovering from this problem, which meant he had to be patient for his debut on the Fylde Coast.

Despite being brought to the club by Neil Critchley, the majority of the midfielder’s 19 appearances in Tangerine came under the recently sacked Steve Bruce.

Walsall boss issues verdict on Finnigan

Ryan Finnigan

With other players ahead of the ex-Saints youngster in the pecking order on the Fylde Coast, he was sent out to the Saddlers - where he has impressive head coach Mat Sadler.

“He’s settled in really well, he’s a wonderful boy - a wonderful lad,” he said.

“Ryan just wants to do the best for him and his family, and he’s a really lovely kid. He’s done really well.

“For us, he’s been a starter for the last, I’m not sure how many weeks. He’s been part of a strong team performance in the last month or so. I’m sure he’ll keep going from strength to strength.

“I was really impressed with his 15-minute spell as a pivot today (against Northampton Town). He wanted to see him as that, because I know we’ve seen him as a double pivot but not a single one. He looked at home in there, so it’s something else we can think about with him, as well as being an eight.

“He’s got everything you need. He’s strong, quick and can move. He just needs more minutes, more time on the grass, and to really believe in himself - because sometimes when you’ve had these hard injuries or not played as much football as you would’ve liked, then there’s that element of belief that maybe goes, so we’ll keep throwing that into him.”

