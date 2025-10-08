The major headache the new Blackpool boss will have to immediately contend with

Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

There’s going to be a number of things for the new Blackpool manager to address at Bloomfield Road once an appointment is made.

One of the biggest headaches could be the Seasiders’ current injury crisis - which was one of the mitigating factors for Steve Bruce before his sacking at the weekend.

This will no doubt be one of the major challenges for interim coaches Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks to contend as they prepare for Saturday’s game away to Stockport County.

Certain absences will dictate how the club will be able to set-up, and some flexibility is going to be required.

One piece of good news is Hayden Coulson should be available to feature this weekend, with only illness forcing him off in the 2-0 defeat against AFC Wimbledon.

Here’s a look at the current injury list:

James Husband

James Husband has been a constant inclusion on this list so far this season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.

The club captain is expected to be unavailable until around December time.

George Honeyman

George Honeyman picked up a calf injury in the Seasiders’ meeting with Barnsley last month

The midfielder was forced off the pitch during the second half of the 1-0 win, and is only expected to be back next month.

Scott Banks

Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Also in the meeting with the Tykes, Scott Banks had to be withdrawn as well after suffering an ankle injury.

The St. Pauli is set to be sidelined for a month, with his bright start to life in Tangerine quickly being halted.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Niall Ennis picked up a calf injury in the first half of a 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City.

The timeframe of the striker’s recovery is six to eight weeks, which means he’s not going to be around for a while.

Danny Imray

Danny Imray | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Danny Imray became the latest addition to the Seasiders’ injury list last Tuesday, with a stretcher required to help the fullback off with a torn meniscus in the first half of the 2-2 draw.

The Crystal Palace loanee will now be out for at least the next three months.