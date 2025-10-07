Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Opinion: Blackpool face a decision that they simply need to get right this time - but can’t take too long in reaching a verdict.

In recent years, there’s been very little progress for the Seasiders. This is their third season in League One, having been relegated in 2023, and have failed up until now to reach the play-offs.

This campaign is currently set to be more of the same, with Steve Bruce’s sacking coming on the back of seven defeats in 11 League One outings.

Throughout his time as owner, Simon Sadler has tried going back to past managers, appointed experienced figures, and on one occasion turned his attention to a young coach from a Premier League club.

The latter was Neil Critchley from Liverpool, and resulted in promotion to the Championship back in 2021.

Follow the Critchley model

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport -

In terms of profile, Blackpool should be looking towards a younger figure. Someone who’s looking to make their way in management, someone with fresh ideas, and someone with flexibility.

That could be someone currently unknown working with an academy side somewhere, or someone with slightly more experience at the senior level - it’s just about if they can breathe new life into the current squad.

Critchley’s first stint has proven to be the most successful era in recent years, so surely it’s natural for that kind of appointment to be the blueprint.

Regardless of how his time at the club panned out, Bruce was never going to be a long-term option (if such a thing exists in the current world).

The 64-year-old’s task was to get the club up and stabilise it, before then handing over the baton.

Certain players have been brought to the club to develop with it long-term, so why can’t that be the same for the manager.

Patience may be required for a potential project in this case to work, and a contingency plan may be needed if things actually go well, but going down the younger route should be the way.

A chance for Dobbie

Stephen Dobbie (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Someone who certainly falls into this category is Stephen Dobbie. The former Seasiders striker is currently in interim charge having worked as coach for the club across a number of seasons.

The 42-year-old is someone that has earned his stripes on the Fylde Coast, from having a role in the academy to being part of Bruce’s backroom staff.

An appointment of a younger coach doesn’t necessarily have to come from the outside, it can be from within.

This will be Dobbie’s second time as interim boss, so it feels right he’s given a fair chance to audition.

He will be ambitious to make the step up into a top job, and may see now as the right time - whether it’s with Blackpool or elsewhere.

Does a past connection with a club matter?

Ian Evatt during his time as Bolton Wanderers head coach (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

A number of the names being linked have connections with the club, including the likes of ex-Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt and current Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens.

Obviously from a narrative point of view it’s nice, but it shouldn’t have any overarching impact on the final decision.

Both Evatt and Wellens are experienced in coaching in League One, which is far more important, and obviously there’s other factors to consider beyond that as well.

Making appointments based off some past sentiment hasn’t worked in the past; it’s only clouded any initial success.

The only relevant connection to consider is Dobbie’s, and that’s not because he played for the club, it’s because he’s there now and knows the squad.

Tactical flexibility

A main feature that’s going to be required from the new coach is flexibility surrounding their tactics.

In the past 12 months, the Seasiders have ripped up Critchley’s wing-back plan in order to recruit players for Bruce’s 4-4-2.

Ideally the club needs someone to come in and take the current squad for what it is. That’s not to say over time they can start moulding things to a certain image, or even keep switching it up along the way, but there can’t be another big change of direction.

If someone comes in and instantly wants to play wing-backs again, you’d be left scratching your head over why the last 12 months had been wasted.

There’d also be shortages in some of the key areas to play that way, especially with the current injury situation, because there has been an active attempt to move away from it.

A new coach would have every right to put their own stamp on things, and obviously some form of change is required, but that needs to be based on what suits the available squad, not just pre-existing ideas.