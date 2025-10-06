Steve Bruce was sacked by Blackpool over the weekend - with the club currently sat in the bottom four in League One.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool defender Ian Evatt is the bookies’ early favourite to take over the vacant head coach position at Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce was sacked by the Seasiders on Saturday night after losing seven of his opening 11 games in League One this season - with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon proving to be his final outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence also exited alongside the head coach, while Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take interim charge and lead the preparations for next Saturday’s game against Stockport County.

The Gazette understands Evatt, who is currently priced at 1/2, would be open to discussions over the role.

Having played for Blackpool between 2006 and 2013, the 43-year-old knows the club well, and was part of the squad that reached the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

Earlier this year, the ex-Bolton Wanderers boss spoke fondly of his time in Tangerine and the group of players he shared the pitch with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really special - the minute you walk into this building, the emotions and the feeling comes back,” he said after the Legends charity game back in May.

“Even though we’ve not seen each other for so long, put us in a room together and it’s like we’ve never been apart. The banter just started flying straight away, we had a really special bond here; something I’ve never seen replicated since, whether that’s playing or being a manager.

“Those times are hard to recreate, but you appreciate them. We appreciated them at the time, but I think everyone knows how special that group of players were.

“We had some amazing memories here, and this football club will always be close to my heart. They’ve always given me a warm welcome, this club is very dear to me. I spent the greatest period of my life in this shirt, this town, these colours - hopefully I can come back again soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready to return

Ian Evatt during his time as Bolton Wanderers head coach (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

In the same interview, Evatt expressed his desire to get back in the dugout on the back of his departure from the Toughsheet Community Stadium back in January.

“It’s the first time in 27 years that I’ve had a break from football, I went straight from playing to being a manager,” he stated.

“I’ve been a manager for seven years, and at one club for five - that takes some doing in modern day football.

“I was ready for a rest, and I’ve really enjoyed the break, but I’m starting to get itchy feet again and thinking about what comes next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had some offers that I’ve turned down, and didn’t feel was quite right for me at that moment, but there’s things happening all of the time. I’ll wait and be patient, and try to pick the right option.

“When you’re in the game, it’s 24 hours a day and it’s hard to gain perspective on what you’ve achieved, and also to grow and improve - and spend time thinking about what went well and what didn’t go well.

“I’ve had a lot of success in seven years: I’ve had promotions, I’ve won trophies, I think I’ve got the highest win ratio of any Bolton manager post-war, so I’ve done a lot so far, but the last few months have been helpful for me and I’m ready to go again.”

Teammate offers backing

Brett Ormerod

Seasiders legend, and Evatt’s former teammate, Brett Ormerod believes the retired defender would be the perfect man to take over from Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me he’s the man for the job - he’s Blackpool through and through and he knows the club inside out,” he stated.

“He’s a good young manager, who has had a bit of a break now, so he’s got fresh ideas. He’s been in management for seven years, doing wonders at Barrow and doing wonders at Bolton.

“He’s obviously a big part of Blackpool’s history - he’d unite for the fans. For me it’s a no-brainer, I’d be going after Evo. He would be a great appointment, and the way he wants to play would suit the squad.

“Knowing him, he’d jump at the chance. He needed a rest when he left Bolton just to reset himself, and he’s done that. He’s champing at the bit and is eager to get back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’d be ideal. He knows the club inside, out. It’s ready-made for him, but it’s the chairman’s decision.

“Blackpool is where he enjoyed his best football and won two promotions, he’d have the fans backing from minute one. It’d be a very popular appointment, there’s a lot of the season left to still get up there and challenge.”