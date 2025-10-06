Steve Bruce was sacked by Blackpool over the weekend - with the club currently sat in the bottom four in League One.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod believes one of his former teammates is the perfect candidate to take charge of the Seasiders.

Over the weekend, Steve Bruce was dismissed from his role with the Fylde Coast outfit after just over 12 months with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 64-year-old’s departure comes on the back of seven defeats in 11 League One outings this season - with Saturday’s 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon proving to be his final outing in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

Ormerod was in attendance for the Dons fixture, and admits it was obvious at full time that Bruce’s tenure had come to an end.

“It’s sad because he’s a great bloke and a very experienced manager,” he said.

“Unfortunately that’s football, it’s a results business, and that’s the way things go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In his short tenure he’s been superb. He’s been through some really bad family trauma - I’ve just become a grandad myself so I can’t even imagine what he went through.

“He’s a very honest man with integrity. As a footballer, he was part of one of the best centre half pairings of his generation. He won everything with United, and has managed some massive teams as well.

“It’s sad to see him go, but that’s football and it’s time to move on. It was one of those things, where the ingredients were all there but for whatever reason it just didn’t happen.”

Ormerod gives backing to former teammate

Ian Evatt during his time as Bolton Wanderers head coach (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Ormerod believes the vacant Blackpool role is ready-made for Ian Evatt - who is currently out of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old was with the Seasiders permanently between 2007 and 2013 during his playing career, after initially making the move on loan from QPR in 2006.

During his time in Tangerine, the Derby County youth product made 254 appearances in Tangerine, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

Evatt, who is believed to be open to the prospect of taking over at Bloomfield Road, has been coaching since hanging up his boots in 2018.

After initially holding a caretaker role with Chesterfield, he has since held permanent positions with Barrow and Bolton Wanderers - with his stint with the latter producing promotion to League One as well as an EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me he’s the man for the job - he’s Blackpool through and through and he knows the club inside out,” Ormerod.

“He’s a good young manager, who has had a bit of a break now, so he’s got fresh ideas. He’s been in management for seven years, doing wonders at Barrow and doing wonders at Bolton.

“He’s obviously a big part of Blackpool’s history - he’d unite for the fans. For me it’s a no-brainer, I’d be going after Evo. He would be a great appointment, and the way he wants to play would suit the squad.

“Knowing him, he’d jump at the chance. He needed a rest when he left Bolton just to reset himself, and he’s done that. He’s champing at the bit and is eager to get back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’d be ideal. He knows the club inside, out. It’s ready-made for him, but it’s the chairman’s decision.

“Blackpool is where he enjoyed his best football and won two promotions, he’d have the fans backing from minute one. It’d be a very popular appointment, there’s a lot of the season left to still get up there and challenge.”