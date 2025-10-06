Gallery: 24 photos of Blackpool fans in attendance at Steve Bruce's final game in charge

By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Steve Bruce’s time with Blackpool came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

The fixture marked the Seasiders’ seventh defeat in 11 League One outings this season, with the full time whistle bringing boos at Bloomfield Road.

Bruce exits alongside Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, while Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks are set to take caretaker charge of next weekend’s meeting with Stockport County.

A crowd of 8,908 watched on at the weekend, with a dip in attendances coinciding with Storm Amy and poor performances on the pitch.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters braved the conditions to attend Saturday's game.

