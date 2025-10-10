Blackpool are continuing their search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann has detailed what Blackpool could expect if they were to appoint Richie Wellens as their new boss.

The Seasiders are continuing their search for a new head coach following the sacking of Steve Bruce last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, there have been a host of names tipped with the vacancy including long-term front-runner Ian Evatt, who has revealed he would be keen to take up the role at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool, though, face competition if they were to pursue a move, with League One rivals Luton Town said to be keen on the 45-year-old.

The O’s boss has been pivotal in Orient’s success in recent seasons, having taken the club from League Two in 2022 to the League One play-off final last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exciting verdict over Richie Wellens

And McCann has highlighted Wellens’ attractive brand of football as a selling point - and one he will have to be well aware of as Doncaster make the trip to Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to our sister paper, the Doncaster Free Press, the Rovers boss said: ‘If you're still in a job at a club after a couple of years, then you're doing ok!

‘Richie's done really well at Orient. He did well at Oldham and Swindon and he's done well and it doesn't surprise me.

‘I remember speaking to him a couple of years ago after he lost his job at Oldham and he was a bit down. I gave him a call and he was disappointed but how he's bounced back since then is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘His team is an attractive one to watch. They're an attack-based team and score lots of goals so we'll have to guard against that. They've got some real attacking talent.’

Grant McCann. | Getty Images

What Blackpool could expect to pay for Wellens’ services

Wellens enjoyed an impressive player career on the Fylde Coast, spending five-years with the club between 2000 and 2005.

During that period, the former midfielder amassed 226 outings for the Seasiders before his departure in June 2005.

Over 20 years later, though, Blackpool would have to potentially fork out a seven-figure fee if they want to lure the Leyton Orient boss back to Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains unclear whether the 45-year-old is on Simon Sadlers’ short-list of potential candidates to replace Bruce at the helm.

Luton are keen to snap up the Manchester-born manager after the Hatters sacked Matt Bloomfield earlier in the week.

Your next Blackpool read: Ex-Crystal Palace and Swansea City man shares Steve Bruce advice following Blackpool exit