Next Blackpool manager odds: Stockport County boss remains in running ahead of League One fixture

By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 13:24 BST

The search for Blackpool’s new boss continues.

Blackpool begin life without Steve Bruce on Saturday afternoon as they make the trip to Edgeley Park to face promotion hopefuls Stockport County.

Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take temporary charge of the Seasiders this weekend, with the wait for the 64-year-old’s successor continuing.

There have been a host of names already linked with the vacancy at Bloomfield Road, with Ian Evatt and Richie Wellens strongly linked this week.

Using the latest odds by talkSPORT BET, here’s who the bookies currently view as the favourites for the post.

Who the next Blackpool manager could be according to the bookies.

1. Next Blackpool manager odds

Who the next Blackpool manager could be according to the bookies. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

2. Graham Coughlan

Latest odds: 33/1. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

3. Robbie Savage

Latest odds: 33/1. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Latest odds: 33/1.

4. Scott Lindsay

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

5. Jon Brady

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

6. Micky Mellon

Latest odds: 33/1. Photo: Lewis Storey

