Blackpool begin life without Steve Bruce on Saturday afternoon as they make the trip to Edgeley Park to face promotion hopefuls Stockport County.

Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take temporary charge of the Seasiders this weekend, with the wait for the 64-year-old’s successor continuing.

There have been a host of names already linked with the vacancy at Bloomfield Road, with Ian Evatt and Richie Wellens strongly linked this week.

Using the latest odds by talkSPORT BET, here’s who the bookies currently view as the favourites for the post.

1 . Next Blackpool manager odds Who the next Blackpool manager could be according to the bookies. | Getty Images Photo Sales