Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Stockport County Edgeley Park.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Dobbie was pleased with some of the signs he saw in his first game back as Blackpool’s interim head coach - despite being on the end of a 1-0 loss to Stockport County.

A second half header from Joseph Olowu proved to be the difference between the two sides at Edgeley Park, as the Seasiders’ run of defeats on the road this season was extended to six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbie found himself faced with the same problems as sacked manager Steve Bruce, but did see a late step up in intensity from his side.

Reflecting on the game, he said: “The character of the lads was unbelievable. I think coming to a play like this when they’re flying high, we had to sit in for the first half an hour and defend our box. Olly (Casey) and Michael (Ihiekwe) were phenomenal - winning every header and fighting.

“As the half went on, we started to push for winners higher up the pitch, which forced them back.

“We managed to contain them until half time. I thought the boys were fantastic in the second half, they gave everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just need to work on that last little bit at the end. Getting a little bit more composure and technique is the aim.

“It’s disappointing to concede from a corner. We win the first header and then it’s the second phase we don’t deal with. It’s been the story of the season so far, but I can’t fault the lad’s efforts.

“It’s our job to make sure it doesn’t become a mental thing. I just said to them, if we keep the fight and the effort, and we keep the team spirit, then the results will change, I’ve got no doubt about that.

“It’s a collective effort. It’s not just on the players, it’s on the staff to make sure we come in every day and make sure they’re ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad