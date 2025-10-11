Blackpool player ratings V Stockport County: Four score 5/10 in latest away defeat

A couple of headed chances came the Hatters’ way in the opening exchanges, with Kyle Wootton placing an attempt into the hands of Franco Ravizzoli and Nathan Lowe nodding his opportunity just wide.

Another early moment for the home side came through Ollie Norwood - who forced the Blackpool keeper into a save with a free kick from the edge of the box.

Blackpool’s first chance of the game came on the half hour mark. Josh Bowler neatly played a ball through to Dale Taylor on the edge of the box, but the striker’s first touch was poor and his shot was tame.

Following the restart, CJ Hamilton was able to test Ben Hinchliffe for the first time, but it proved to be routine work for the Stockport shot stopper.

Down the other end, Ravizzoli made a superb save to tip over a curling shot from Odin Bailey.

The Seasiders’ relief didn’t last too long, as from the resulting corner, Stockport took the lead, courtesy of a Joseph Olowu header.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

2 . Franco Ravizzoli - 6 Franco Ravizzoli made a couple of good saves but should've done better in the build-up to the goal. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Andy Lyons - 6 It was Andy Lyons' best performance of the season, after being handed an opportunity at right back after missing out last week. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Michael Ihiekwe - 6 After a nervy start, Michael Ihiekwe settled down and made some decent contributions at the back. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey - 6 Olly Casey was Blackpool's standout man for long periods with a number of big blocks at the back. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales