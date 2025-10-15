Dale Taylor

Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool forward Dale Taylor has been ruled out for a number of months after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old had to be withdrawn in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Stockport County, as his tough start to life in Tangerine continued.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road for around £1million from Nottingham Forest in the summer, the Northern Ireland international has failed to score in League One and nail down a starting spot, with his only goal coming in the EFL Trophy.

Alongside Taylor, Hayden Coulson was also forced off at Edgeley Park at the weekend after a coming together ahead of the break.

Blackpool interim coach Stephen Dobbie admits there’s mixed news on the two players ahead of this weekend’s game against Wycombe Wanderers.

“Hayden will be a couple of weeks, he’s fractured his arm, but Dale Taylor’s not good - he’s got a serious hamstring injury so we’re talking months instead of week,” he said.

“You look at the injury list, and there’s some freak injuries. You look at Dale’s, normally you do your hamstring sprinting, but it was just a little twist. You’ve got him and Niall Ennis, so a chunk of your goals are on the treatment table, but it’s about how the lads step up.

“We’ll have Scott Banks back for the weekend, and Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) will be back, so there’s a couple of plus points.

“Hopefully in the next two or three weeks we’ll have George (Honeyman) and Hubby (James Husband) coming around.”