Blackpool 2-1 Nottingham Forest U21s: Seasiders progress from EFL Trophy group stages

Blackpool booked their place in the next round of the EFL Trophy with a group game to spare after claiming a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders broke the deadlock at Bloomfield Road through Emil Hansson in the opening exchanges, before finding themselves pegged back by Kalum Thompson ahead of the break.

Josh Bowler secured the winner heading into the closing stages, to ensure progression with a further group game still to play.

Blackpool opened the scoring after only five minutes. Jordan Brown played a ball through to Hansson in the box, with the winger finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Zac Ashworth came close to quickly doubling the Seasiders lead from a corner, but couldn’t find the target with a close-range header.

Lamin Sillah had Forest’s first opportunity to find an equaliser, with a header from the striker hitting the top of the crossbar, while Spencer Knight forced Aaron Bott into a save down to his right as Dobbie’s side searched for a second.

Ahead of the break, the visitors found their equaliser. A major bit of miscommunication between Franco Ravizzoli and Fraser Horsfall saw the pair collide while trying to clear the ball on the edge of the box, allowing Thompson to tap the ball into an empty net.

Following the restart, the Forest attacker almost had a second, with a save needed to stop a shot from point blank range after another defensive mix-up.

Another chance also fell Sillah’s way but Ravizzoli was quick off his line to stop the youngster.

In a rare second half attack, Blackpool were able to edge their way back in front. Bowler produced some quick feet to go past a number of players, before slotting past a motionless Bott.

Substitute Zyan Blake was unfortunate not to pull the visitors level for a second, with a strike in the box pinging off the inside of the post.

Blackpool starting XI: Franco Ravizzoli, Ky-Mani Leliendal, Fraser Horsfall, Zac Ashworth (58’), CJ Hamilton (45’), Jordan Brown (45’), Theo Upton, Spencer Knight, Josh Bowler, Tom Bloxham (45’), Emil Hansson (58’).

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley, Albie Morgan, Ashley Fletcher (45’), George Elder (58’), Jack Richardson (58’), Derek Oshodi (45’), Terry Bondo (45’).