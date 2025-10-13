Blackpool’s search for a new head coach has been put on pause as the Seasiders learn who they face in the FAC Cup.

Although Blackpool are in the midst of a managerial hunt, the Seasiders have learnt who they will face in the FA Cup first round.

Indeed, Stephen Dobbie’s side have been handed a home tie against non-league opposition, with the contest expected to take place on the weekend between October 31 and November 3.

National League outfit Scunthorpe United will make their first trip to Bloomfield Road since 2019, when the Irons claimed a 3-1 triumph in the EFL Trophy.

Following their return to the fifth tier of English football, Andy Butler’s men sit third in the National League, having won eight of their opening 13 games this season.

After the sacking of Steve Bruce last week, Blackpool will hope to have a new permanent boss in the dugout for Scunthorpe’s visit in two-and-a-half-weeks’ time.

Check out the full first round draw below.

Full FA Cup first round draw

FA Cup. | Getty Images

Weston Super Mare v Aldershot Town; Salford City v Lincoln City; Luton Town v Worthing or Forest Green; Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United v Accrington Stanley; Colchester United v MK Dons; Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County; Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempstead Town; Newport County v Gillingham; Cheltenham Town v Bradford City; Barnsley v York City; Reading v Carlisle United; Bromley v Bristol Rovers; Peterborough United v Cardiff City; Oldham Athletic v Northampton Town; Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers; Tamworth v Leyton Orient; Stevenage v Chesterfield; Boreham Wood v Crawley Town; Farnham Town or Sutton United v AFC Telford; Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town; Chelmsford City v Braintree Town; Spennymor Town v Barrow; Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle; Halifax Town v Exeter City; Slough Town v Alrtincham or Harborough Town; Wealdstone v Southend United; Rotherham United v Swindon Town; Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet United; Buxton v Chatham Town; Burton Albion v Banbury United or St Albans; Woking or Brackley Town v Notts County; Blackpool v Scunthorpe United; Cambridge United v Morecambe or Chester; AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead; Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town; Macclesfield v AFC Totton or Truro City; South Shields v Shrewsbury Town; Fleetwood Town v Barnet; Port Vale v Maldon and Tiptree; Eastleigh v Walsall.

