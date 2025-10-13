Next Blackpool manager odds: Former Luton Town figure installed as new favourite as ‘talks’ take place

By Pepe Lacey
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:39 BST

The hunt for Steve Bruce’s successor continues.

The wait to find out who Blackpool’s new boss might not be too far away, as per reports.

Alan Nixon has claimed former Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield is set for talks at Bloomfield Road as the Seasiders continue their search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

The 41-year-old was sacked from his post at Kenilworth Road at the start of the month, with the Hatters sat 11th in League One after picking up just four wins.

Last week, Nixon also claimed Charlie Adam was firmly in the fray to make a sensational return to the Fylde Coast following his departure from Everton as a set-piece coach at the end of last season.

There have been plenty of names who have emerged over the past week, with the likes of Ian Evatt, Richie Wellen, Leam Richardson and more all being tipped with the role.

With reports emerging over potential talks with Bloomfield, we’ve taken a look at talkSPORT BET’s latest odds to see who the bookies have view as the current favourite.

The current favourites to replace Steve Bruce at Blackpool.

Next Blackpool manager odds

The current favourites to replace Steve Bruce at Blackpool.

Latest odds: 33/1.

Neil Critchley

Latest odds: 33/1.

Latest odds: 33/1.

Robbie Savage

Latest odds: 33/1.

Latest odds: 33/1.

Graham Coughlan

Latest odds: 33/1.

Latest odds: 33/1.

Matt Taylor

Latest odds: 33/1.

Latest odds: 33/1.

Luke Williams

Latest odds: 33/1.

