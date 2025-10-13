Blackpool given significant Richie Wellens boost as managerial hunt continues

Blackpool are still on the hunt for a new head coach following Steve Bruce’s sacking at the start of the month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have been given a boost if they were to pursue a move for Richie Wellens.

The Leyton Orient boss - and ex-Seasiders midfielder - has emerged as one of the favourites to succeed Steve Bruce on the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it remains to be seen who is on Simon Sadler’s shortlist, there have been strong links to the 45-year-old throughout the past week.

The Hatters had named the O’s head coach on a three-man shortlist along with Jack Wilshere and Charlie Daniels.

But it was the ex-Arsenal man who has been unveiled at Kenilworth Road, with Luton opting against Wellens as the new boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Luton Town named Jack Wilshere as new head coach

And CEO Gary Sweet has revealed why they favoured the 33-year-old, who recently took interim charge of Norwich City, as the head coach.

Speaking on the club’s official website, he said: ‘Jack’s passion, intelligence, and modern approach to the game align perfectly with the values and ambitions of Luton Town. His experience at the highest level and commitment to developing talent make him the ideal fit for our next chapter.

‘He has impressed everyone involved in our extensive selection process with his passion for football, his determination to succeed in management and his deep knowledge of all things Luton Town.

‘That started as a very young boy in our youth system, and has continued throughout his life, always living locally and with close friends who are long-term season ticket holders at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was during his time training with our first team at The Brache in the summer of 2022 where he refamiliarised himself with the Club, and realised the time was right to follow his coaching path, which took him back to Arsenal, where the world of course had seen him come through as a generational midfield talent.

‘Luton has always been a part of his journey, and as a club renowned for giving young coaches their break in management, we are so pleased to welcome him back.

‘He already knows a number of our squad, and as a Board we are all excited at the prospect of seeing his career progress alongside someone as respected in the game as Chris.’

Jack Wilshere. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Blackpool’s search for new boss continues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old has been joined by early-favourite Ian Evatt in the bookies’ running, while Leam Richardson and ex-Luton boss Bloomfield have also emerged.

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie took charge of the 1-0 defeat to Stockport County on Saturday afternoon, a result which leaves the club 23rd in League One.

Your next Blackpool read: Four things the new Blackpool boss will need figure out upon Bloomfield Road arrival