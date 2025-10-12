Richie Wellens has been linked with a return to Blackpool this week.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Wellens has spoken out for the first time following strong links of a return to Blackpool this week.

The former Seasiders defender has been heavily tipped with the current vacancy at Bloomfield Road following Steve Bruce’s sacking last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old has been high in the bookies’ running, although it remains unclear whether he is on Simon Sadler’s shortlist.

Wellens’ stock is on the rise after an outstanding three-and-a-half-year stay, which has seen him guide Leyton Orient from League Two to the League One play-off final.

The Seasiders aren’t the only League One side eyeing his signature, with Luton Town also keen following Matt Bloomfield’s dismissal last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Richie Wellens has said over Blackpool links

Following the O’s 4-0 triumph over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, Wellens has revealed he’s not been taking any notice over the noise surrounding his future amid Blackpool’s interest.

‘I’m professional,’ he told BBC Radio London after the League One contest at Brisbane Road.

‘This is not the first time, it’s more or less every time a vacancy comes up the mid-to-bottom of the Championship or good clubs in League One. It is what it is and I try to stay professional.

‘I’m pleased for the players because they never let their concentration waiver and they put on a performance for the supporters and me as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s not just for me but it’s a compliment for everybody at the club. We’ve won a lot of football matches, the success here for four years has been extraordinary, we were one match away from being in an unbelievable position.

‘We’ve developed players, we’ve developed young players, we’ve developed loan players so if you rewind four years and you want a load of box ticking, we’ve ticked a hell of a lot of them.

‘It’s a brilliant football club to work for and the owners and the people above me allow me to continue to produce performances like that for the supporters but to produce the players.

‘It’s not ideal but we’ve got to be as professional as we could possibly be.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current favourites to become next Blackpool boss

Former Wigan boss Leam Richardson is the current bookies favourite. | Getty

Wellens, who amassed 226 outings during an impressive five-year stay at Bloomfield Road, has been one of the early front runners for the job, according to the bookies.

Former Blackpool defender and ex-Bolton boss Ian Evatt has been the long-standing favourite to succeed Bruce but was replaced by Leam Richardson in the latest standings.

Meanwhile, Ian Holloway, Damien Duff and interim boss Stephen Dobbie have been all named in the running to succeed Bruce.

The Seasiders fell to a 1-0 defeat to Stockport County on Saturday afternoon, with the result leaving the side 23rd in the standings after the opening 12 games of the season.

Your next Blackpool read: Gallery: 27 photos of the Blackpool fans packing out the away end at Stockport County