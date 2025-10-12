Gallery: 27 photos of the Blackpool fans packing out the away end at Stockport County

A second half goal from Joseph Olowu proved to be the difference between the two sides at Edgeley Park, as the Seasiders’ run of defeats on the road this season was extended to six games.

Stephen Dobbie found himself faced with the same problems as sacked manager Steve Bruce, and wasn’t able to start his second stint as interim boss in the way he would’ve hoped.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans The Seasiders faithful sold out the away end at Stockport. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

