Next Blackpool manager odds: Huge shake-up in market as new favourite emerges

The Seasiders fell to a 1-0 defeat to the promotion hopefuls at Edgeley Park, with the loss leaving the side 23rd in the standings after the opening 12 games of the campaign.

The search for new head coach is continuing, with a host of names being linked with the vacancy over the past week - including Charlie Adam, Ian Evatt and Richie Wellens.

But a new favourite has emerged, according to the bookies. Here’s who talkSPORT BET have tipped to takeover the helm on the Fylde Coast.

Your next Blackpool read: Blackpool coach shares update on his focus as ex-Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United boss becomes favourite for full time role

1 . Next Blackpool manager odds From left: Leam Richardson, Ian Evatt, Richie Wellens, Grant McCann. | National World Photo Sales