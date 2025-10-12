Next Blackpool manager odds: Huge shake-up in market as new favourite emerges

By Pepe Lacey
Published 12th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

The wait for Steve Bruce’s successor at Bloomfield Road continues - but a new favourite has emerged.

Blackpool began life after Steve Bruce on Saturday afternoon, with Stephen Dobbie taking interim charge for the League One contest against Stockport County.

The Seasiders fell to a 1-0 defeat to the promotion hopefuls at Edgeley Park, with the loss leaving the side 23rd in the standings after the opening 12 games of the campaign.

The search for new head coach is continuing, with a host of names being linked with the vacancy over the past week - including Charlie Adam, Ian Evatt and Richie Wellens.

But a new favourite has emerged, according to the bookies. Here’s who talkSPORT BET have tipped to takeover the helm on the Fylde Coast.

From left: Leam Richardson, Ian Evatt, Richie Wellens, Grant McCann.

1. Next Blackpool manager odds

From left: Leam Richardson, Ian Evatt, Richie Wellens, Grant McCann. | National World

Latest odds: 33/1.

2. Anthony Barry

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

3. Dave Challinor

Latest odds: 33/1. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Latest odds: 33/1.

4. Micky Mellon

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

5. Wayne Rooney

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

6. Pete Wild

Latest odds: 33/1. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

