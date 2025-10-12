Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Blackpool’s search for a new manager remains ongoing - with Stephen Dobbie set to remain in the dugout for Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy meeting with Nottingham Forest’s U21s.

The former Seasiders striker has been overseeing first-team training since the sacking of Steve Bruce last weekend.

There was little sign of major improvement in Saturday afternoon’s 1-0 defeat to Stockport County at Edgeley Park, with Joseph Olowu's second half header proving to be the difference.

In the last 24 hours, former Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson became the bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Bloomfield Road, with the former Blackpool defender now at 1/3.

Dobbie remains on the list at 16/1, and remains the man in charge for now, with his focus purely being on the midweek match.

“I had a good chat with Simon (Sadler) through the week and we planned the best we could for this game (against Stockport),” he said.

“It’s a game at a time. I’ve been asked to take the team until further notice. I’ll be preparing for Forest on Tuesday night and Wycombe at the weekend - then whatever happens, happens.”

Limited options for rotation

Hayden Coulson | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool head into their meeting with Forest U21s with further players being added to the injury list, with both Dale Taylor and Hayden Coulson being forced off against Stockport.

As in previous years, some of the Seasiders’ youngsters could be given a chance, but some of the senior players will be required to play another full 90 minutes.

“Some of these guys will have to roll out again and mix in with those who have been on the bench,” he added.

“I’m pretty sure some of the young players will be included in the squad. We’ll wait until the dust settles on who started today and what they’ll be like.

“When Monday comes, we’ll get them on the grass again and get them moving.”