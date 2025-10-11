Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Stockport County Edgeley Park.

Blackpool were hit with a new double injury blow in their 1-0 defeat to Stockport County.

A second half header from Joseph Olowu proved to be the difference between the two sides at Edgeley Park, as the Seasiders’ run of defeats on the road this season was extended to six games.

Stephen Dobbie found himself faced with some of the same problems as sacked manager Steve Bruce, including a misfortune when it comes to injuries.

Dale Taylor, who joined the club from Nottingham Forest in the summer, was forced off after only 34 minutes against the Hatters with a hamstring problem, before Hayden Coulson exited at the break after a collision.

Injury situation

Dale Taylor | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

This could see Blackpool with up to seven players absent for their midweek game against Nottingham Forest U21s in the EFL Trophy, but one name on the injury list could be close to returning ahead of the League One meeting with Wycombe Wanderers next Saturday.

“Dale’s (Taylor) has torn his hamstring, which is obviously a bad one - we’ll have to wait and see,” Dobbie explained.

“Hayden (Coulson) will need an x-ray on his arm, it doesn’t look good to be honest, so that’s another two on the treatment table. It’s in a sling, so we’ll take it day-by-day and see what the x-ray says.

“We’ll sit down with the medical staff and see what they’re thinking.

“When the boys start to come off the treatment table that’ll add quality to the group. Scott Banks should be back fit for next Saturday so that’s a plus point.

“The faster we can get players back, then the better. We can only use who’s available so we’ll keep going.”

