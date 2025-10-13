Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Blackpool are yet to make a final decision on their new manager - with the club currently still engaging with interested parties.

The Seasiders parted ways with Steve Bruce earlier this month following a tough start to the campaign under the experienced coach.

Stephen Dobbie took interim charge of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to Stockport County, and will remain in the dugout for the midweek EFL Trophy meeting with Nottingham Forest U21s.

Over the last few days, Matt Bloomfield and Leam Richardson have topped the bookies’ favourites to take over the permanent position.

Watford coach among those under consideration

Charlie Daniels (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With several figures being looked at by the club, the Gazette understands that Watford U21s coach Charlie Daniels has been among those to hold a conversation with the Bloomfield Road hierarchy.

The 39-year-old was recently considered for the top job at Luton Town, which eventually went to Jack Wilshere, and was also among the contenders to take over at Cardiff City in the summer.

Blackpool are currently taking their time with the process of finding Bruce’s replacement, as they look to make sure the appointment is the right one.

Talks between Daniels and Seasiders senior figures could indicate they are looking for a young coach to perhaps replicate the past success they enjoyed under Neil Critchley - who also made the move to the Fylde Coast after working in the Liverpool youth ranks.

Recent appointments has seen the club go back to the former Reds figure, as well as link-up with more experienced figures like Bruce and Mick McCarthy.

Daniels’ career so far - and links with Newcastle United boss

Charlie Daniels with Eddie Howe (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Daniels was a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, but his first taste of senior football came during loan spells with Chesterfield, Leyton Orient and Gillingham.

Following a permanent stint with the O’s, the defender made the move to AFC Bournemouth at the back end of 2011.

This proved to be a successful move, with the 39-year-old going on to make a total of 265 appearances for the Cherries.

During his time at the Vitality Stadium, Daniels worked under Eddie Howe - and is still believed to have close links to the now-Newcastle United boss.

After leaving Bournemouth in 2020, the left back spent the final years of his professional playing career with Shrewsbury, Portsmouth and Colchester United.

