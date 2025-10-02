Blackpool boss delivers devastating news for Crystal Palace loanee

Danny Imray has become the latest addition to Blackpool’s injury list.

Blackpool defender Danny Imray is set to be out for around three months after suffering a meniscus tear injury.

The fullback was stretchered off just 14 minutes into the Seasiders’ game against Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan during the summer, the Crystal Palace youngster has proven to be a popular figure in Tangerine and his absence comes as a major blow to head coach Steve Bruce.

Providing an update on Imray, the Seasiders boss said: “Unfortunately he’s going to have an operation on his knee on Saturday, he’s torn a meniscus, which in old terms is a cartilage. We think he’s going to be at least three months.

“Our immediate thought for Danny is he’s a young loan player, we can see the talent he’s got. He’s made a difference to us coming into the team. Let’s hope the operation is a success and he has a full recovery.

“He will go back to Palace for two or three weeks and then we’ll have dialogue. We have to understand that he’s their player so what they want, they will get.

“He’s a good player. Since coming into the team he’s won man of the match twice, so he had a big impression and he’ll be a big miss, but so will Niall (Ennis), so will George (Honeyman), so will Banksy (Scott Banks), and the skipper (James Husband).

“Two weeks ago we were leaving three behind, now all of a sudden we’ve lost three or four. We understand it’s a part of football but at the moment it’s a bit cruel on us. They’re not two or three weeks, they’re three or four months.”

Injury situation

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

In the past fortnight, the Seasiders have been hit by several injury issues, with three additional players joining long-term absentee James Husband on the sidelines.

The club captain is only expected back in action around December time, after undergoing surgery for a hamstring problem ahead of the campaign.

George Honeyman (calf) and Scott Banks (ankle) will both be unavailable for around the next month after the pair were forced off in Blackpool’s recent 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Niall Ennis had to be withdrawn in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bradford City, with a calf issue set to keep him sidelined for the next eight to 10 weeks.