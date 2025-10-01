Blackpool drew 2-2 with Luton Town after giving up a two-goal lead at Bloomfield Road.

Opinion: There’s not much to be positive about for Blackpool at the moment - so this is as close to a glass half full comment that we’re going to get.

The results are miserable, and there’s not hiding away from just how bad things have been at the start of the season.

For a long period, Tuesday evening appeared to be a change from the current norm. Not only were the Seasiders heading for three points, but they’d also played better in periods and were seemingly in control.

It had the makings of a game where Steve Bruce could genuinely claim his side were making some progress - even if a lot of work still lay ahead of them to reach the levels they should actually be performing at.

Ultimately that didn’t transpire, and instead of picking up a win, they ended up with a draw that felt like a defeat.

The game simply wasn’t managed well enough heading into the latter stages, and while luck was certainly involved in Luton’s goals, it was only possible because of a Blackpool drop off.

To add to the misery more, the injuries have suddenly stacked up, with five picking up problems in the past fortnight.

Danny Imray has provided the Seasiders with a rare spark in recent weeks, so to see him stretchered off is heart sinking.

The fullback joins James Husband, George Honeyman, Scott Banks and Niall Ennis on the sidelines.

All five of the absentees would probably be in the club’s strongest XI, so their absence will be notable and leaves Bruce with very little to play with.

Strong partnership emerging

Jordan Brown | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

As previously mentioned this piece is going to contain a glass half full element - so here we go.

One thing that did stand out against Luton was the midfield partnership between Albie Morgan and Jordan Brown.

The two just seemed to compliment each other perfectly, and everything seemingly stemmed from them.

We know exactly what Morgan brings to the table, with the ex-Charlton Athletic man being a key last season.

Meanwhile, Brown came with a strong reputation from Leyton Orient, but has had to wait for his opportunity to shine in Tangerine.

For the majority of his first month on the Fylde Coast, the 24-year-old was forced to play as a makeshift fullback. While he was able to do a decent job in the role for a while, you could see that he wasn’t comfortable.

In patches against Luton, we really did see the best of the Derby youth product. His defensive work, followed by his pass forward, in the build-up to Hamilton’s second goal was sublime.

Morgan was also able to showcase his skillset as well, and looked more comfortable.

Losing Honeyman is a major blow, he is the best player at the club, but his absence will allow the midfield two to be a bit more balanced and for this new partnership to flourish.

Regardless of what happens in the next few weeks, Morgan and Brown do offer something to build around and could be a source of comfort in these difficult times.