'Honestly felt' - Blackpool boss explains why dynamics changed in Luton Town comeback

Blackpool drew 2-2 with Luton Town after giving up a two-goal lead at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool looked set to pick up a crucial victory at Bloomfield Road - but ended up giving away a two-goal lead.

Heading into the latter stages of their meeting with Luton Town, CJ Hamilton’s brace seemingly looked to be enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was before a late twist, with Jordan Clark pulling one back with a deflected shot, before Gideon Kodua equalised from the penalty spot at the beginning of stoppage time.

Despite being in a comfortable position for long periods, the Seasiders sat further and further back, and allowed the Hatters to apply pressure onto their backline.

“We got pushed back,” head coach Steve Bruce said.

“We’re a bit anxious and nervous - you never want to sit back, but it’s normal when you’re 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go. The season hasn’t gone well for us, but I thought we were comfortable. In fact, I thought if anyone was going to score then it’d be us.

“We knew it was coming. We had two or three opportunities to make it three - which is the disappointing thing now when I look back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You expect them to commit men forward, but I honestly felt we were comfortable, they got back into it through a horrible deflection and an awful penalty.”

Penalty decision

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

The decision to award a spot kick was one Bruce strongly disagreed with, claiming it wasn’t a foul from Olly Casey and pointing out an advantage had been played by the referee before pulling it back.

“I’ve been in it a long time and I know it’s a really difficult job, but that one really baffles me,” he stated.

“You can see that Olly played the ball because it’s gone forward. I honestly thought he was going to send their boy off, I thought it was a horrific challenge by their boy. I’ve only seen it once or twice, but it’s a terrible decision I’ve got to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He couldn’t wait to give it either. They played on and had a shot, and he still pulled it back. When he sees it again, we’ll get an email saying ‘we’re sorry,’ but in the context of the game, it’s a really poor decision which has cost us dearly.

“We couldn’t see it out. I didn’t think we were in any real danger. They got the first one through a horrible deflection, and that gave them a bit of impetus, but it’s a horrible penalty that’s been given against us.”