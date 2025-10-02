Mackenzie Chapman has found a new club on the back of his Blackpool departure earlier this year.

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman has found a new club following his Bloomfield Road exit.

The 23-year-old was among a number of players to be released by the Seasiders at the start of the summer following the conclusion of his contract.

Since then, the shot stopper has trained with the PFA team of free agents throughout pre-season.

Chapman has spent time with his fair share of teams throughout his career so far, with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers all on his CV.

Despite that, his exposure to senior football is limited, and during a two-year stay with Blackpool, he was unable to feature in a first-team game.

The keeper’s latest move sees him link up with his former boss from his time at the Kassam Stadium, with Karl Robinson adding him to his squad at Salford City.

In an interview with the Ammies’ in-house media, Chapman said: “Karl was brilliant for me. I was a young boy moving away from home for the first time, aged 17 or 18.

“We had a great working relationship, he really tested me, and with the opportunity to come back to work with him again, I couldn’t say no.

“I grew up only a couple of miles up the road, and it was a big thing when the investment came in. Me and my friends would nip down to see the Class of ‘92, so to see where the club is now in the Football League and pushing to get into League One, fingers crossed, it’s great to see.

“I had great academy learning and it built a strong foundation for my career. Hopefully, I can put that into place here.”

