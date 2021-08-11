Gazette Editor's picks: What's online for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre on August 11 2021, including new B&M, Aldi closing, Booths entrance, sex abuse barrister, Lytham Hall, Blackpool FC
Good afternoon and welcome to Wednesday, August 11: Here is the editor's picks of what's online at blackpoolgazette.co.uk today
EDUCATION: It's a hugely busy week with both A Levels and GCSE results upon us. We ran a live blog yesterday if you want to catch up on the huge successes of our fantastic A Level students across the region - and tomorrow will be the turn of GCSE students. There is also an eight-page special pull-out in today's Blackpool Gazette newspaper. Plus a Blackpool primary school has adopted new 'buddy' road safety signs.
SHOPS: Aldi is set to close a Blackpool store and Lytham Booths to get a private entrance. B&M bargain finally confirms a new store- despite initial denials
ENVIRONMENT: We've been looking at the threat of climate change, with the Fylde Coast under serious threat of flooding if global warming continues.
COURT & CRIME: Barrister and author Keith Rankin has been in court over sexual abuse pictures and an inquest heard how a Lytham man died in a tragic accident on a rural road. Fylde women have been left devastated after vandals targeted their home ground. And do you know these men? Police are hunting for a pair who rammed a car, crushing a man's leg in Blackpool.
WHAT'S ON: Lytham Hall's open air theatre season is booming and St Annes' biker evenings are revving up. We have the latest on Blackpool Zoo's currently closed Playbarn. Plus, in case you missed it, get your skates on for Blackpool to turn into an exciting winter wonderland this Christmas.
CHARITY CHALLENGES: Why a former marine is walking up a mountain - barefoot and a Staining youngster raising money for animals.
NOSTALGIA: The tram named after Blackpool Tower organ legend and this is how Lancashire looked in 1987
SPORT: How Blackpool FC compares in the season ticket stakes
Thanks for reading! Nicola Adam, Editor
