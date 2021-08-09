Pair on CCTV wanted by Blackpool detectives investigating Queen Street car ramming attack

Lancashire Police are appealing to the public to help identify two men as part of its investigation into an incident in Queen Street on July 27, which saw a 24-year-old man struck by a car.

Levi Young, 27, of Fordway Avenue, Blackpool, was charged with Section 18 GBH, whilst the 24-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with a serious leg injury.

After examining CCTV footage from the area, detectives believe a passenger from the car was involved in a fight with another man in Queen Street after the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are keen to speak to these two men as part of an investigation into an incident in Queen Street at 1.30am on Tuesday, July 27 which saw a man struck by a car. Pic: Lancashire Police

The detectives want to speak to the two men pictured and are asking anyone who recognises them to come forward with information.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to identify these two men as part of our enquiries after a collision where a man was seriously injured in Blackpool.

"Police were called around 1.30am on Tuesday, July 27 to reports of a car being driven at another man in Queen Street.

"A 24-year-old man from Blackpool was injured during the incident and taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

"A man was later arrested and charged by police in connection with the investigation.

"Following CCTV enquiries we believe there was a fight involving a passenger in the car and another man in the Queen Street area after the collision.

"We are keen to speak to these two men, pictured, as part of our enquiries."

Det Con Paul Edmondson, of Blackpool CID, added: "We want to speak to these individuals and I believe someone knows who they are.

"If you can help our investigation please come forward with information."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0132 of July 27.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.