Blackpool man charged after car driven at pedestrian in Queen Street
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Blackpool.
A man's leg was reportedly crushed between two vehicles following the incident in Queen Street at around 1.30am on Tuesday, July 27.
The victim - a 24-year-old man from Blackpool - was rushed to hospital with a "serious leg injury".
Today (July 28), police confirmed Levi Young, 27, of Fordway Avenue, Blackpool, was charged with Section 18 GBH on Tuesday night.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later today (July 28).
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.