Blackpool man charged after car driven at pedestrian in Queen Street

A man's leg was reportedly crushed between two vehicles following the incident in Queen Street at around 1.30am on Tuesday, July 27.

The victim - a 24-year-old man from Blackpool - was rushed to hospital with a "serious leg injury".

Today (July 28), police confirmed Levi Young, 27, of Fordway Avenue, Blackpool, was charged with Section 18 GBH on Tuesday night.

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later today (July 28).