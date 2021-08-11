Bargain retailer B&M Stores finally confirms it will open next to new Bispham Aldi supermarket
Discount retailer B&M Stores confirmed it would be opening a new store in Bispham, despite previously saying was "not on their list."
Work is progressing at a new Aldi supermarket unit in Holyoake Avenue, Bispham, which is set to open sometime in Autumn, according to the retailer.
But plans submitted to Blackpool Council also showed the 20,000sq ft retail space, formerly a Poundstretcher store, would be divided into two separate units with rumours circulating that one would be occupied by discount store B&M Stores.
The Gazette asked B&M whether it had earmarked the unit for a new store, but it denied the rumours in February - and then again in March - saying "it was not on their list."
However, the retailer has now confirmed the second unit will in fact become a new B&M store, although an opening date is yet to be confirmed.
A spokesman for B&M said: "We can confirm that we are due to open a store in Blackpool on Holyoake Avenue.
"We don’t have a confirmed opening date yet, however we expect this to be before Christmas."
Last year, Aldi developers moved forward with their plans for Holyoake Avenue after they agreed to pay £30,000 to improve the busy junction with Bispham Road, Plymouth Road, and Warbreck Hill Road.
The car park is being overhauled to make it safer for pedestrians, and traffic would only be allowed to drive out from the farthest exit from the junction, documents revealed.