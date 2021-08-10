Barrister and author Keith Rankin in Blackpool court over child sexual abuse pictures

Keith Rankin, 61, who also co-wrote three crime novels, pleaded guilty to three charges while appearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court, inset, yesterday.

Rankin practised at the Bar in the north east, where he committed the offences between 2016 and 2020.

Some of the images were rated as the worst possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He was sent for sentencing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, September 7 and told by District Judge Jane Goodwin: “These matters are outside this court’s sentencing powers.”

Rankin, of Blue Anchor Court, Newcastle, and formerly of Dower House, Castle Eden, Durham, was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register, which means he must report to his local police station within the next three days.

He must hand over his passport and give police his National Insurance number – and tell officers if anyone under 18 stays with him.

Rankin has co-written four novels: Hung Jury; The Right to Silence; Abuse of Process; and The Oath. One online biography said Rankin was “recently described as the ‘enfant terrible’ of the Newcastle legal fraternity”.