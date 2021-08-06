Fylde Women left 'heartbroken' after vandals destroy their home stadium Kellamergh Park

In recent months, members of the AFC Fylde staff have found local children causing serious damage to the football pitch and facilities inside the Kellamergh Park grounds.

Images show broken glass, empty beer cans, graffiti and other forms of vandalism that have been carried out by trespassers over a six-month period.

The facility is currently the home of Fylde Women, AFC Fylde Academy, and the training facility for the first-team, however, "sadness" and "embarrassment" are the overriding emotions for the staff and players when they arrive at the stadium today.

Speaking about the recent damage, AFC Fylde Women's manager, Kim Turner, said: "We are absolutely gutted with what has been happening to our stadium.

"We’re so proud to be able to call Kellamergh Park our home, as we are one of the only teams in our league that has their own home ground.

"So, the fact that the local kids are breaking in and ruining it, it feels as though they are destroying the legacy of the entire football club."

Club members have reportedly contacted the police on several occasions, but said no investigations or prosecutions have followed.

"It's embarrassing that we have to turn up to a training session and chase kids off the pitch and out of the buildings," Kim Turner added.

"It's having a big effect on motivation before we even kick a ball.

"Visiting teams have always been wowed by the condition of the pitch, but that and the buildings have been destroyed - it's really sad."

During the week the ground also acts as AFC Fylde men's team training facility.

Manager Jim Bentley said: "To see the venue be wrecked by local kids is sad and frustrating.

"We turn up to training to find litter across the pitch, beer bottles, broken glass - the goalposts are damaged, the penalty spot and goalmouth have been vandalised.

"If the supporters were to turn up today and see Kellamergh Park the way it is they would be distraught.

"The legacy of the football club is being slowly destroyed by kids that continue to illegally break in and act like louts."

The club said it has now been forced to employ a security company to prevent further vandalism.

It has also urged the parents of those responsible to "control their children and understand the emotional and financial implications of their actions".

The club would like to point out that entry is a criminal offence and prosecutions will be made.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

