Mounted police pelted with eggs by youths in Fleetwood

Mounted police in Fleetwood

The mounted police were on patrol in the area following reports of anti-social behaviour there when the incident occured on Tuesday night.

A spokesman said: "Our horses and riders had eggs thrown at them and received abuse from some of the community. Apart from a very small number of youths tonight, they had a quiet shift."

On Thursday night, a dispersal order was put in place between Grange Road, Princes Way and Chatsworth Avenue in response to increased anti-social behaviour and crime around the Chatsworth Estate.

Police patrols were stepped up in the area to 'robustly deal with any reports of anti-social behaviour'. They said: "If you are suspected of causing or intending to cause anti-social behaviour you will be directed to leave the area by officers. Failure to leave may result in an arrest."

This is the latest in a spate of reported anti-social behaviour in the area. On July 23, Fleetwood police seized an uninsured moped following numerous complaints from residents that it was being driven 'in an anti-social mannr, with a loud exhaust'.

Cleveleys and Anchorsholme have also seen an increased number of anti-social behaviour reports in recent weeks.

READ: Lancashire Police inspector pledges 'increased patrols' for Cleveleys and Anchorsholme amid antisocial behaviour issuesBroken glass was reportedly strewn all over Anchorsholme Park's football pitches late last month - prompting one Wyre councillor, David Walmsley, to comment "club them" during an online discussion about badly-behaved youngsters.