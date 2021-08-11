Blackpool's £649 most costly season ticket compared to Fulham & Bournemouth

Blackpool's £649 most costly season ticket compared to Fulham & Bournemouth

The 2021/22 Championship is already shaping up to be an absolute classic, with last weekend's action offering the last minute goals, shock results and controversial decisions that make the English second-tier so enthralling.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 11:46 am

Most notably, stadiums across the division were packed out with raucous fans, as a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions allowed supporters to return to stadiums en masse to cheer on their respective teams.

As we gear up for another frantic weekend of action in the second-tier, we've taken a look (via The Second Tier) at every Championship club's most priciest season ticket, and ranked the teams by the least to most expensive 2021/22 pass to discover which supporters are getting the best, or indeed worst, deal.

Here's a look at where Blackpool and all their divisional rivals rank in the season ticket league table:

1. Derby County

Most expensive season ticket: N/A, not on sale due to Covid-19 pandemic uncertainties. Cheapest season ticket: N/A. Stadium capacity: 33,597. Final position last season: 21st in the Championship.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Buy photo

2. Hull City

Most expensive season ticket: N/A, offering monthly membership scheme. Cheapest season ticket: N/A. Stadium capacity: 25,586. Final position last season: 1st in League One.

Photo: George Wood

Buy photo

3. Swansea City

Most expensive season ticket: £299. Cheapest season ticket: £249. Stadium capacity: 21,088. Final position last season: 4th in the Championship.

Photo: Michael Steele

Buy photo

4. Huddersfield Town

Most expensive season ticket: £329. Cheapest season ticket: £249. Stadium capacity: 24,500. Final position last season: 20th in the Championship.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Buy photo
BlackpoolFulhamBournemouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 6