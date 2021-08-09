Playbarn at Blackpool Zoo remains closed for now but WILL reopen soon

The popular indoor play centre at Blackpool Zoo remains closed as it is still being used as a breakroom for the zoo's workers so they can socially distance. Pic: Playbarn

The popular venue is still being used as a breakroom for the zoo's workers so they can socially distance, whilst its toilets are also being used by zoo visitors.

It means the Playbarn, unlike other indoor play centres, is unable to reopen just yet.

But Blackpool Zoo has reassured visitors that the attraction will reopen, though no date has been given.

The zoo says those with memberships have been told they won't be left out of pocket - with either an extension or part-refund on the cards.

The play centre has been shut since last March, when Covid restrictions were first brought in.

Staff employed at the play centre have been kept busy with other roles at the zoo.

Della Belk, marketing and PR manager at Blackpool Zoo said: "In the meantime, all the staff from our Playbarn are now part of our fantastic, dedicated visitor services team, who are doing an amazing job at the zoo.

"From queue management to answering any questions and queries and much more, they’re there to ensure everyone enjoys a safe and fun visit during this temporary new normal.

"Once we do re-open we will automatically extend all Playbarn Memberships to reflect the duration of the closure and time left on membership."

