Entertainment revs up atmosphere at St Annes bikers' evenings

The St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) has introduced entertainment to the Monday bikers’ nights which, for more than a decade now, have seen hundreds of motorcyclists gather in St Annes Square to chat, share tips about their machines and enjoy refreshments.

The nights are as busy as ever again following the pandemic and STEP chairman Colin Ballard said a guitarist and saxophonist to entertain the 40 or so bikers who gathered last week proved such a big hit, it is set to become regular feature.

“The bikers and their machines have become a familiar sight on early Monday evenings in The Square and we thought some entertainment would add to their pleasure,” said Colin.

A bikers' evening in St Annes Square

“It’s good to see them enjoying St Annes and he aim is for the entertainment to feature on the first Monday of every month.

“The Partnership has also invited retailers to join a voucher scheme which means members of the public showing a voucher can obtain a ‘deal’ with the retailer – look for the window stickers and come down to receive the free vouchers.”

Fresh cafe in St Annes Square has made a special point for many years of opening on Monday evenings to serve the bikers refreshments and proprietor Adele Chapman said: “It was good to see the entertainment laid on and great to hear that it is to be repeated.

“The bikers have become a very familiar sight in The Square on Monday and love coming to St Annes.

The entertainment is to become a regular monthly feature

“The entertainment added greatly to what is already a very good atmosphere and the holiday makers who were around also appreciated the performances.”

